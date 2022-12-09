BJP’s win in Guj shows people’s anger against dynasty politics: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday after the BJP’s resounding win in the Gujarat Assembly elections that anger against dynasty politics has been vented by the people by supporting the saffron party.



Addressing the BJP workers at the party office here, the Prime Minister thanked them for the success in the Gujarat polls in which the saffron party bagged 156 seats of total 182.

“The blessings of ‘Janata Janardan’ are overwhelming. The BJP’s vote share is testimony to its affection for the BJP. I express my humble gratitude to the people of Gujarat, Himachal and Delhi,” he said.

“The public support received by the BJP is a manifestation of the ‘Yuva Soch’ of the youth of India. The support received by the BJP is the support received for the empowerment of the poor, exploited, deprived and the tribals. People voted for BJP because BJP wants every facility to reach every poor, middle class family as soon as possible. People voted for BJP because BJP has the power to take the biggest and toughest decisions in the interest of the country,” he added.

Talking about the results of Gujarat assembly elections, the Prime Minister said: “The people of Gujarat have even created a record in breaking records. By giving the biggest mandate in the history of Gujarat to the BJP, the people there have created a new history. They voted for BJP rising above caste, class, community and all kinds of divisions.

“Today, when the youth have voted in large numbers for the BJP, the message behind it is very clear that the youth have checked, tested and trusted our work,” PM Modi said.

Praising the women voters of Gujarat, he said: “For the first time after Independence, there is a government in the country which is trying to understand the problems, challenges, needs and aspirations of women, and plans accordingly. That’s why the women of the country apply victory ’tilak’ on the forehead of workers like us in elections.”