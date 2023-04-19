BJYM activist killed in K’taka; BJP calls it political murder

The murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha activist has taken a political in Karnataka turn with Union minister Pralhad Joshi dubbing it as a political murder.

Joshi’s remarks came after BJP Yuva Morcha activist and Koturu gram panchayat vice-president Praveen Kammara (36) succumbed to stab injuries on Tuesday night.

Bengaluru South MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President Tejasvi Surya has also called it a political murder.

The issue is likely to benefit the BJP to consolidate its vote bank in the backdrop of former CM Jagadish Shettar’s exit from the party, according to sources in the Hubballi-Dharwad region.

Joshi on Wednesday visited the SDM hospital in Dharwad to pay his condolences to Kammara’s family, and termed his killing as a political murder.

Kammara had reportedly intervened in a quarrel between two groups during the Udachamma religious festival in Koturu village, and pacified both sides. However, he was later fatally stabbed by a group of people.

“BJP’s grassroots level workers are being murdered. Earlier, BJP leader Yogesh Gowda was killed and now Kammara has been hacked to death,” Joshi said.

“We have asked the police to initiate suitable action in the matter. The state government must take stern action and deliver justice to the victim’s family. We are with his family. The exact reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained. But, we have got information that it was a political murder.

“Kammara was a good person who shared harmonious relationship with everyone. He belonged to the Lingayat-Panchamasali community. I am not alleging anything against anyone. We will compensate the family,” Joshi said.

Earlier, Tejasvi Surya said, “With deep anguish, we share the news of the murder of BJYM Dharwad unit executive member Praveen Kammara. He was brutally murdered by suspected political rivals late last night. BJYM demands immediate arrest of the killers.”

Dharwad SP Lokesh Jalsagar said that the police have detained four accused persons, including the prime suspect Raghavendra Pathath.

