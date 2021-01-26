Spread the love



















BKU accuses Delhi Police of negligence, condemns hoisting flag at Red fort



New Delhi: The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Tuesday condoled the hoisting of a flag at the historic Red Fort in the heart of the national capital and accused the Delhi Police of “negligence” as they did not support the farmers’ protest.

Speaking to IANS after returning from the tractor rally, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said, “Whatever happened today was due to the negligence on the part of Delhi Police. They did not support us and they were unable to control the huge number of farmers.”

He said the farmers had urged the Delhi Police on a number of occasions to change the plan, but they kept insisting on papers.

When asked about scores of protesters entering the Red Fort and hoisting a pennate on the ramparts of the 17th century monument, Tikait said, “I don’t support such activity. We will take action against those who did this.”

Hundreds of farmers clashed with the security forces at the Red Fort and hosited a pennate on the ramparts of the monumnet. The farmers also chased the Delhi Police personnel.

Hundreds of farmers, who earlier in the day clashed with the Delhi Police near the ITO intersection, have now returned to the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghazipur.

A farmer also died during the protest after his tractor turned turtle after hitting a barricade near ITO.

The farmers have taken the body of the deceased farmer to the Ghazipur border.

The police had to fire tear-gas shells and resort to lathi charge on several occasions to control the rampaging farmers, who damaged vehicles and pelted stones on the police.

The farmers took out the tractor rally before the scheduled time and also deviated from the route which was agreed upon.