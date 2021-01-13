Spread the love



















Black box of Indonesia’s crashed plane retrieved



Jakarta: Divers retrieved a black box of the Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 plane that plunged into the water off the coast of the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Saturday, local TV reported here.

The black box was found on Tuesday on the seafloor between Lancang Island and Laki Island of Jakarta Gulf, Xinhua news agency reported.

The black box is being transported by a ship to the Jakarta sea port of Tanjung Priok.

The flight SJ-182 operated by the budget airline, with 62 people on board, crashed shortly after taking off from Soekarno-Hatta international airport in Jakarta, bound for Pontianak city in West Kalimantan province.

A total of 3,600 personnel have been involved in the search mission, as well as 54 ships and 13 planes and helicopters.