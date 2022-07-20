Blackpink’s Jennie joins the Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp in ‘The Idol’

Los Angeles: K-Pop girl group Blackpink member Jennie will appear in the upcoming HBO TV series “The Idol”, where the cast is headed by the Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, reports ‘Variety’.

Co-created by the Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye), Sam Levinson of “Euphoria” fame and Reza Fahim, “The Idol” is set against the backdrop of the music industry. The plot follows a self-help guru and cult leader who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.

Jennie, who’s expected to be credited under her full name Jennie Kim, according to ‘Variety’, appeared briefly in a recently released trailer for the show. The show’s release date has not been announced.

HBO has confirmed Jennie’s participation via Twitter. “Jennie Kim has been cast in #THEIDOL,” it said.

The star herself later doubled down on the information without elaborating on her role or character in the show. “I found the script very intriguing, so I wanted to be part of the series,” Jennie said through her agency. The quote was published by the Korean news agency Yonhap. “I feel very excited. I’ll work hard, so please watch me with affection.”

The announcement caused a ripple of excitement among K-Pop fans, some of whom consider “The Idol” to be Jennie’s legitimate acting debut. She has previously appeared in the TV series “Castle Einstein” and “The Clash”, in the Netflix documentary “Blackpink: The Movie”, and as herself in the long-running YouTube series “Blackpink”.