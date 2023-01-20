Blast hits railway track in Pak, 2 injured

Two people were injured when a blast hit a railway track in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Friday, local media reported.



The Jaffar Express train, which was on its way to northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province from Balochistan, got hit by the explosion as soon as it left the railway station in Sibi district, Xinhua news agency quoted the reports as saying.

As a result, two coaches and the train’s engine were derailed.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

