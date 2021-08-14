Spread the love



















Blast in school triggers fresh tension along Assam-Mizoram border

Silchar (Assam): There was fresh tension along the disputed Assam-Mizoram border after some unidentified miscreants detonated a moderate intensity bomb in a government school in Assam on Friday midnight, police said on Saturday.

Police said that the explosion damaged the floor and wall of the Sahebmara Punjee Lower Primary school in Gutguti area in Hailakandi district adjoining Kolasib district of Mizoram.

The government run school is located in the remote bordering area and has been shut due to Covid-19 restrictions.

As the blast took place on Friday midnight no one was hurt in the detonation.

Hailakandi district Superintendent of Police Gaurav Upadhyay, who visited the explosion site, said that they are now probing who are behind the explosion.

Three months back, miscreants carried out powerful blasts damaging Muliwala Lower Primary school located in Katlicherra Block in the same Hailakandi district and in a June explosion, damaged Dholakhal Lower Primary school in Cachar district. Both are government run schools and the blasts occurred in the night time.

Friday night’s incident happened after an over two-week standoff between the two neighbouring states on the inter-state border following the worst-ever violence on the Cachar (Assam)-Kolasib (Mizoram) border on July 26 leaving six Assam Police personnel dead and around 100 civilians and security personnel of the two neighbouring states injured.

