Blast outside Kabul mosque kills number of civilians

New Delhi: An explosion occurred near the gate of Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul on Sunday afternoon, said Zabihullah Mujahid, the deputy minister for culture and information ministry.

The explosion happened among a crowd of people and has caused casualties, Mujahid tweeted, as per Tolo News.

However, he did not give any details about the type of explosion or the number of casualties.

The explosion happened during a prayer ceremony for Mujahid’s mother, who had passed away a few days ago, which was ongoing at the mosque.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed that five people were casualties — either killed or wounded — in the explosion, the report said.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Eyewitnesses said the explosion happened when a number of people entered the mosque to attend the memorial ceremony.

