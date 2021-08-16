Spread the love



















Blaze destroys marriage prospects of 2 sisters in Srinagar



Srinagar: A devastating blaze on Monday destroyed the marriage prospects of two sisters in J&K’s Srinagar.

A fortnight before their marriage ceremony, the dream of two sisters got shattered after a massive blaze reduced their house in Basant Bagh area, and all it contained, to ashes.

Their father, Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh, said that he was scheduled to host the two bridegrooms and their guests in the first week of September when his two daughters were scheduled to get married.

“The devastating fire has shattered all our dreams. We have lost everything in the blaze. Gold worth lakhs of rupees and cash was also destroyed in the massive fire,” he father said, adding that there is no hope left now and the family is in total distress.

Sheikh, his family, and their neighbours have appealed to Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, to help the affected family at this crucial juncture.

