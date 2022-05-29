Bleed Safe! Do Not Let Periods Stop You- a awareness Programme at SAC

Mangaluru: The students of MA Journalism And Mass Communication (MAJMC), St.Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru,in association with non-government organization Sahas, have organized a social event. ‘Bleed Safe’, a menstrual cup awareness session was conducted by Divya Gokarna, founder of Comfycup. The session was held on May 28 at 11am in Joseph Willie Hall, St.Aloysius College, Mangaluru. Divya Gokarna, Sudesh Keni, district coordinator of Sahas, Subhash Sagar, supervisor of Sahas, Fr.William Marcel Rodrigues, HOD of Journalism and Mass Communication, Dr.Loveena Lobo, Director of Maffei block were the dignitaries

Bleed Safe, an awareness event on menstrual cups was organized for the post graduate students of SAC. The main aim behind the event was to create awareness among all the students on menstrual cups and promote the use of menstrual cups as part of waste reduction. The session included the demonstration of usage of the menstrual cup followed by the question answer session. As many as eighty students have attended the event. Following the session menstrual cups were given to selected students.