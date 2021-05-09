Spread the love



















Blinken admits some US actions undermine int’l order



Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that some US actions in recent years have undermined the rules-based world order.

“I know that some of our actions in recent years have undermined the rules-based order and led others to question whether we are still committed to it,” Blinken made the remarks at the United Nations Security Council Open Debate on Multilateralism, Xinhua reported.

During the administration of former US President Donald Trump, the US announced its exit from some international agreements, such as its withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal, a landmark agreement signed in 2015 between Iran and six major countries.

The US decided to quit the Paris Agreement in June 2017 and formally withdrew from the climate change deal on November 4, 2020, making it the only nation among nearly 200 signatories that has abandoned this global agenda on combating climate change.