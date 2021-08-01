Blocking of Footpaths & Carriageway on MG Road near to MCC Office building

Spread the love



















Blocking of Foot Paths & Carriageway on MG Road near to Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Office building. Seems like a M G Road Shopping Centre?

Mangaluru: It looks like a Road Shopping Center! After the smart city of Mangaluru was proposed and funds started flowing in, the pavements were laid with blocks, spruced up and beautified to convert them into open air malls! Here are the pictures of MG road opposite the Karavali Utsav grounds where the roadside vendors have blocked the footpath, parking on the road and their customers parking on the carriageway to slow down the traffic.

We do not know what the corporation authorities are doing about this because the Mangaluru City Corporation Office is 200 meters down the road! The Mayor Premanand Shetty and MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar must be passing through the same area every day. As for the police who are supposed to regulate these and endure the smooth flow of traffic, here we can see the picture of the Mangaluru City traffic van at 11.24 am on the 29th inst. As we can see the occupant/s are probably bargaining about the price of the vegetables or perhaps the ‘rental’ for the spot!

Since I reside close by I know the history of this roadside mall. It started with one vendor and expanded to more such. After vegetables it was the turn of fruits, as the rains started umbrellas, swings, plastic goods followed by fancy items all moved in and now the stretch of the road has become a shopping center. While it is understood that the vendors are from the socially and economically backward sections, can the footpath and an important road be blocked by them? Why not arrangements be made for them on the opposite side of the road where there is an open area?

It is for the citizen to question the authorities as to what action is being taken. On one hand we are proclaiming about global warming and cutting down on carbon emissions while the foot paths are being blocked by such malls!

Photos by : Alfie D’souza-Team Mangalorean

