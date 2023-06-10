BLOOD DONATION CAMP’ by KMC Hospital, Mluru & EVOLVE on 11 June at SAPUC Hall

BLOOD DONATION CAMP by KMC Hospital, Mangaluru & EVOLVE-a Women Entrepreneur Association on Sunday, 11 June 2023 from 9 am-1 pm at St Aloysius PUC Loyola Hall, Kodialbail, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Saving Lives is one of the most noble things one can do in his lifetime. One of the ways you could do that is by donating blood! Mangaluru is currently facing a shortage and by stepping up to the cause we all can make the change. ‘EVOLVE’-a Women Entrepreneur Association is organising a *BLOOD DONATION CAMP* in association with ‘KMC Hospital Mangaluru, on Sunday 11 June 2023 from 9 am till 1 pm, held at St Aloysius Pre University College Loyola Hall, Kodialbail, Mangaluru.

The Gift of Blood is the Gift of Life! Blood is a lifeline and its value is only recognized when we need it to save the lives of our near and dear ones. Do you feel you don’t have much to offer? You have the most precious resource of all: the ability to save a life by donating blood! Help share this invaluable gift with someone in need. If you’re a blood donor, you’re a hero to someone, somewhere, who received your gracious gift of life. The finest gesture one can make is to save a life by donating Blood. The blood donor of today may be the recipient of tomorrow.

When we donate blood, one may ask-Where would our blood is going. Who would be helped by it? The answer is simple, Your blood could save the life of a mother. A father? A son or daughter? A baby? An adult? A person battling cancer, sickle cell disease or maybe a person involved in a vehicle accident? Blood donation is a simple, four-step process: registration, medical history and mini-physical, donation and refreshments. It is a safe process, and a sterile needle is used only once for each donor and then discarded.

Why Donate Blood? You don’t need a special reason to give blood; you just need your reason. Some of us gave blood because we were asked by a friend. Some know that a family member or a friend might need blood someday. Some believe it is the right thing we do. The number one reason donors say they give blood is that they “want to help others.” Whatever your reason, the need is constant and your contribution is important for a healthy and reliable blood supply. And you’ll feel good knowing you’ve helped change a life.

A life may depend on a gesture from you, a bottle of Blood. To give blood you need neither extra strength nor extra food, and you will save a life. Blood Donation will cost you nothing but it will save a life! The tears of a mother cannot save her Child. But your Blood can. To the young and healthy it’s no loss. To the sick, it’s the hope of life. Donate Blood to give back life. Blood is meant to circulate. Pass it around. Share a little, care a little – Donate Blood. So why not come forward and donate blood and save a life or lives? Team Mangalorean makes a humble request to our readers to come in large numbers and help a good cause by donating blood.

Donating Blood is not only an act of solidarity but also of humanity. And in fact, your health can benefit in many ways when you donate blood regularly. This is a forward that can save lives and you would be part of that – Spread the Word!

Please register on the google form below :

https://forms.gle/ AMwCcjMtiGz8w5849

For more details , enquiries

Please Whatsapp :

98456 79122/ 98864 85785

Like this: Like Loading...