Blood Donation Camp held at St Aloysius AIMIT, Beeri campus



Mangaluru: On the occasion of world blood donation day, St Aloysius College AIMIT, Beeri campus in association with district Wenlock Hospital held blood donation camp on June 14. Nearly 100 students and staff donated blood.

Inaugurating the camp, Dr Sharath Kumar Rao from Wenlock hospital explained the importance of donating blood. “In India, there is a dearth of blood donors. There are many misconceptions about blood donation. Actually, there are benefits of donating blood even for the donors. By donating blood, one can reduce blood cholesterol, besides helping in saving precious lives,” he said.

Director of the College, Dr (Fr) Melwyn Pinto SJ commended the efforts of the students in coming forward for a noble cause. Dean of MBA, Dr Rajani Suresh was present.