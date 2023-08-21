Blood Donation Camp held at St Aloysius College along with KMC



Mangaluru: A blood donation camp was organized by the National Service Scheme of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), in collaboration with Kasturba Medical College, Dr Ambedkar/Jyothi Circle, Mangaluru on 18th August 2023.

The event was graced by the presence of Dr Ranjitha Rao, MD in Pathology, Associate Professor, and Blood Bank Officer from Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore. Dr Dennis Fernandes, Director of the Arrupe block of St Aloysius College, presided over the program.

Dr Ranjitha Rao explained the importance, need and effects of donating blood to the donors and volunteers. Dr Dennis Fernandes congratulated the donors and volunteers and appreciated the organisers for organising such a meaningful camp. Their presence added vigour and inspiration to the event.

The staff from Kasturba Medical College, Ms Jyothi, Mangaluru actively facilitated the camp’s procedures. The NSS program officers and volunteers of St Aloysius College were the pillars behind the seamless organization, ensuring every donor felt comfortable and informed.

The camp concluded successfully with the collection of 74 units of blood.

