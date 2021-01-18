Spread the love



















BLOOD DONATION CAMP held at St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: A blood donation camp was organized by National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru in collaboration with District Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru and Lions Club Mangalore, Bejai on 15 January 2021 in the Main Auditorium. A team of two doctors and ten staff of Wenlock hospital came for blood collection.



Blood donation camp began with the inaugural program at 9:30 a.m. Dr Nagarathna K., NSS Coordinator, Mangalore University, was the inaugurator of the program, Dr. Sharath Kumar Rao, Blood Bank Officer, Wenlock District Hospital, Mangaluru was the chief guest, Ln Oswald Furtado, President, Lions Club Mangalore Bejai was the guest of honour, Rev. Dr Praveen Martis S J, Principal, St Aloysius College (Autonomous) Mangaluru presided over the program. NSS Programme Officers, NSS volunteers, faculty of St Aloysius College, Mangalore, members of Lions Club Mangalore-Bejai were present during the program.

During the Blood donation camp a total number of 71 donors donated blood. Certificates of appreciation and refreshments were given to all the donors as a token of gratitude.

Harshitha of 2nd BSc meticulously compered the program. Sharanya of 2nd BSc sang a prayer song, Alwin D’Souza, NSS programme Officer introduced the guests and welcomed the gathering, Shreesha of 2nd BSc proposed vote of thanks.