Blood Donation camp Marks Inauguration of St Vincent De Paul Church Platinum Jubilee Year

Blood Donation camp Marks the Inauguration of St Vincent De Paul Church Platinum Jubilee Year

Udupi: The Platinum Jubilee year of St Vincent De Paul Church Katapady was initiated on Sunday, October 30.

Fr Charles Menezes Vicar Forane of Udupi Deanery inaugurated the Platinum Jubilee year by lighting the lamp and unveiling the Jubilee Logo.

Fr Charles Menezes Dean of Udupi Deanery concelebrated the solemn Mass along with other priests.

In his homily, Fr Charles Menezes said that the jubilee year is the gift of God. While celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of the parish, the parishioners should remember the sacrifices their ancestors made to build not only the church but the parish community and thank God for His blessings in bringing prosperity to the community.

To mark the Inaugural ceremony of the Jubilee year, Indian Catholic Youth Movement in association with KMC Manipal organized a Blood Donation camp.

Former Parish Priests Fr Ronson, Fr Preetham, Church Parish Priest Fr Rajesh Pasanna, Asst Priest Fr Jhoney, Church Pastoral Council Vice President Brain Corea, Secretary Cathrine Rodrigues and commission convener Wilfred Lewis were present.

