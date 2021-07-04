Spread the love



















Blood Donation Drive Marks World Blood Donors Day by KSCC

UAE: Karnataka Sports and Cultural Club (KSCC) Organized Blood Donation Drive to observe the World Blood Donors Day 2021, at Latifa Hospital, Oud Mehta, Dubai on 2nd July 2021 in association with Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and with support from the Community Development Authority (CDA), Government of Dubai.

The blood donation drive was held from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Around 171 people participated in the drive and donated blood to support the Dubai Blood Bank. In this pandemic situation, KSCC had taken an initiative to ensure that blood donations will continue to support the Dubai Health Authority and the Government of Dubai. KSCC Club Manager Mr Mohammed Shafi was also present during the blood donation event.

KSCC appreciates your donation! Your contribution will help us to change lives- literally! Someone who would have lost their life was spared because you gave us your blood while the quality of life of some others improved and they were able to help many people because you gave us your blood. That is pretty remarkable, Thank you!

Karnataka Sports and Cultural Club (KSCC) appreciated all the donors and is grateful to the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and the sponsor for refreshment Mr BIKE for their support and association. Special thanks to the volunteers and supporters.

Like this: Like Loading...