BLOOD DONOR, THE LIFE SAVER

INTRODUCTION

‘Blood donation’ implies an altruistic act of donating one’s own blood voluntarily to the other in order to save the life of that person. Blood donation is the most sacred act. By donating one’s blood the life of another person can be saved. That is why, blood donation and life saving are considered synonymous.

Human blood cannot be produced through artificial means, as such there is no substitute for it. Blood is a very precious body substance. Blood can be collected from the donor’s body. A healthy human body has approximately 5 to 6 litres of blood. Blood weighs 7 per cent of the body weight. It has white corpuscles, red corpuscles, platelets and plasma functioning complimentary. At the time of donating blood 350 ml blood will be extracted.

Since blood cannot be produced through artificial means, in emergency situations and dire need the blood of donors are the only source of life support. At the time of accidents and emergency situations and surgery, such as blood cancer, child birth there is a need for blood. Besides, thalassimia and hemophilia patients need blood transfusion throughout their lives.

Annually there is a need for 4 – 4.5 crore units of blood in our country. The most distressing fact is that only 40 – 50 lakh units of blood being collected annually from voluntary blood donors. That means only 70 – 80 per cent of the blood requirement is supplied. There is a daily requirement of 900 to 1200 units of blood in our state of Karnataka.

At any moment, in any part of the country, someone or the other is in need of blood. Hence there is a constant demand for at least 38,000 units of blood. The blood donated by the donors is classified into whole blood, red blood corpuscles, platelet, plasma and cryoprecipitate. With this classification it becomes possible to help the patient according to the individual need.

Blood donation, being a sacred act, every one of us must donate blood at least once in life time. In view of the significance of blood donation, if every healthy person donates blood recurring, the lives of the diseased, wounded and injured can be saved. In several emergency situations, blood is very essential to save the human life. There is no substitute for blood. In spite of scientific research, we have not been able to produce blood artificially. Inevitably we depend on the donors. We need to develop the culture of donating blood voluntarily. The true meaning of blood donation lies in donating blood voluntarily for no gains.

WHO CAN DONATE BLOOD

1. Men and women between the ages 18 and 65 can donate blood.

2. The body weight of the donor must be over 45 kilogram.

3. The blood to be donated must have more than 12.5 grams of haemoglobin content.

4. Men can donate once in 3 months and women can donate once in 4 months. Starting with the 18th year and till the 65th year a man can donate blood four times a year for a period of 47 years. In other words one can donate blood approximately 180 – 190 times. Each time 350 ml blood will be taken. This means a person in one’s life time can donate 250 litre blood, and can save 500 to 600 lives.

5. At the time of donating blood the blood pressure of the donor should not be high nor low. …. Blood pressure should be in the range of 100 – 140 and diastolic blood pressure should be between 70 – 100. Such persons can safely donate blood.

6. The body temperature of the donor should not be more than 37.5 degree centigrade. Donors with fever should not donate blood.

7. The pulse rate of the donor should be in the range of 60 – 100, and there should not be any variation in the pulse rate. The doctor examines the blood donor in detail. The doctor collects the health background of the donor, his or her blood pressure, height, body temperature, pulsation, haemoglobin content etc. When all these details are found satisfactory, the doctor directs the donor to donate blood.

Extra care is taken in the case of those who donate blood for the first time. Only clinically processed instruments are used to extract blood without pain.

Depending on the body weight of the donor 350 – 400 ml blood will be collected. If whole blood is to be extracted 350 ml blood will be collected in one bag. For the purpose of separating blood for different blood cells, 450 ml blood will be collected in two bags. The blood thus collected will be stored in special bags containing anti-clotting substance. The blood will be examined to find out any contagious diseases such as hepatitis B and C, H I V, malaria, syphilis. The blood will be used only when it is found safe. If the blood contains any of the above diseases, it will not be donated. Such blood will be sterilized scientifically.

The blood collected from the donor and ascertained safe will be refrigerated at proper temperature. Normally whole blood and separated corpuscles are stored at 4 – 6 degree centigrade, and this can be used for a period of 32 – 42 days. After the expiry date the blood will be sterilized scientifically. Sometimes plasma will be separated from the blood.

The separated plasma can be preserved for a year at -40 degree centigrade, and for a period of 5 to 7 years at -80 degree centigrade. Sometimes, the separated cryoprecipitate can be stored for a year at -40 degree centigrade. This is used to re mediate the ailments such as hemophilia and the problems of clotting inside the blood vessels (D.I.C.). Sometimes platelets are separated and stored at 22 degrees centigrade for about 5 days. These blood cells are used in the treatment of dengue, chikengunya and hemophilia patients. Platelets, however, cannot be preserved more than 5 days.

WHO CANNOT DONATE BLOOD

The following are prohibited from donating blood:

1. Those who suffer from heart diseases, liver and kidney problems.

2. Those who have consumed alcohol /drug should not donate blood for 72 hours.

3. Patients of tuberculosis and epilepsy should not donate blood.

4. Those who got vaccinated should not donate blood for a period of 4 to 6 weeks.

5. Those under treatment for hepatitis and malaria should not donate blood for 3 to 6 months.

6. Aspirin consumer should not donate blood for 3 days.

7. Those who received blood or any element of it during the last 3 months.

8. Women during the menstrual period, during pregnancy, breast feeding and during the first 6 months of child birth.

9. Those with high blood pressure and uncontrollable diabetes are prohibited from blood donation. However, diabetics under control may donate blood.

10. The anaemic (i.e., those with haemoglobin content less than 12.5) persons, those with cancer and those who undergo chemotherapy should not donate blood.

11. Any one who has undergone major surgery should not donate blood for one year, and those who have undergone minor surgery should not donate blood for 3 to 6 months.

12. Those with jaundice, H I V (Aids) and syphilis and other sexual diseases.

13. Hepatitis ‘B’ and ‘C’ patients.

14. Persons with diarrhoea and fever.

15. Those whose body weight has gone down considerably without ostensible reasons in the past 6 months.

16. Those who are suffering from allergy and acute asthma.

17. Those with chikengunya, dengue should not donate blood for 6 months.

18. Those who got rabie vaccination should not donate blood for one year.

19. Those who had vaccination against cholera, typhoid, diphtheria, tetanus, plague etc in the past 15 days.

20. Those who are physically fit, but have doubts and fears about donating blood need not donate blood. Such people, only after proper counselling and guidance can donate blood under the supervision of physicians.

WHEN DO WE NEED BLOOD

Blood is needed in the following cases:

1. Person who met with an accident and had profuse bleeding needs blood.

2. When there is excessive bleeding at the time of child birth.

3. Blood donation is required in a regulated manner in the case of blood cancer.

4. In the case of surgical operation where bleeding is expected.

5. In the treatment of cancer patients through chemotherapy when production of blood becomes low.

6. Anaemic patients whose haemoglobin content is low.

7. In the treatment of thalassemia (hereditary problem), hemophelia and in situations where blood doesn’t clot.

8. At the time of heart surgery.

9. In cases of Dengue, and chikengunya platelet content in the blood gets reduced. In such situations platelet content is donated by separating it from the collected blood.

10. In cases of organ transplant such as kidney and liver.

11. In case of burns.

12. In bone marrow transplant.

BENEFITS OF BLOOD DONATION

1. When a healthy person donates blood, generation of new blood gets stimulated. Depending on the donor’s body weight, from 350 to 450 ml blood is taken at a time. Normally a human body has 5 to 6 litres of blood. Therefore, this small amount of blood taken from one’s body will not affect one’s health. Instead, it stimulates the production of blood in the bone marrow of the person.

2. Fresh blood is produced in the body. It improves the blood circulation of the body, physical action and the memory power of the person.

3. Cholesterol (fat) content in the blood gets decreased. As the old blood cells give way to new blood cells cholesterol content in the blood gets reduced.

4. Blood donation helps prevent heart attacks. This has been demonstrated by research studies. Therefore, it is desirable that by donating blood heart attacks can be prevented by those who are prone to heart diseases.

5. Blood donation helps prevent high blood pressure and other cardiac problems.

6. More than anything else, the blood donor gets the supreme satisfaction of saving a few human lives. The self gratification and the sense fulfillment that one gets from blood donation is unparalleled.

SOME MISCONCEPTIONS AND MYTHS ABOUT BLOOD DONATION

People in general have a number of wrong ideas and beliefs regarding blood donation. Those myths and truths are given here.

1. Myth : By donating blood the donor may get infections such as H.I.V. and Hepatitis.

Truth : Since sterilized and disinfected needles, clean bag and instruments are used at the time of collecting blood, there is absolutely no chance of the donor getting infected. The needle and bag once used will not be reused.

2. Myth : Only the youth can donate blood.

Truth : Any healthy person, man or woman, in the age group of 18 – 65 years can donate blood. But the pregnant women, breast feeding women and the women during the menstrual period should not donate blood.

3. Myth : It takes several hours to donate blood.

Truth : It takes a minimum of 20 minutes for the entire process of collecting blood by identifying and examining the donor. Actual blood donation requires only 10 minutes.

4. Myth : Blood transfusion is carried out directly from one human body to another.

Truth : It is improbable that blood is donated from one’s body to another as shown in the movies. The blood that is collected from the donor is subjected to lab tests to make sure it is free from H I V, Syphilis, Malaria, Hepatitis and other. Only the safe blood is used.

5. Myth : There is a need for medication and rest for a few days after donating blood.

Truth : In fact, a couple of hours rest is needed after donating blood, and no medication is required. But it is advisable that the donor takes 300 – 500 ml liquid food.

6. Myth : By donating blood the donor’s haemoglobin content gets reduced.

Truth : The haemoglobin in the blood does not decrease since only 330 ml to 450 ml of blood is collected depending upon the body weight of the donor.

7. Myth : It is dangerous to donate blood as it has adverse effects on the donor’s health.

Truth : There is no adverse effect on the donor’s health. The blood is collected with due precautions and safety measures in the presence of a doctor. Donating blood is a sacred deed. Everyone has to donate blood at least once in life lifetime. Only then can we solve the problem of shortage of blood and motivate others to donate blood.

8. Myth : The sexual prowess of men and women becomes weakened by donating blood.

Truth : Blood donation does not affect the virility and sexual urge of the people. There is no relation between blood donation and sex drive.

9. Myth : Blood donation may change our blood group.

Truth : Our blood group never changes due to blood donation. Our blood group is a hereditary trait. As our complexion or the colour of our eyes do not change, the blood group doesn’t change.

Blood donation is a noble act. But the problem is that even the educated people have wrong notions about blood donation, and hesitate to donate blood. Hence there needs to be a drastic change in the mindset of the people; their misconceptions need to be eradicated; and they need to have the right information and direction in this regard. People need to realize that they can save a human life by donating blood. Government and non-government organizations, blood banks and health departments should strive to eradicate people’s misconceptions and educate them so that they volunteer themselves to donate blood.

Therefore, there need to be more and more awareness programmes and movements in schools, colleges, Rotary, Lion, JCI, Red Cross, hospitals and similar organizations about blood donation and health education. Proper knowledge about who is eligible and who is not to donate blood and the knowledge of the safety measures involved in blood donation need to be disseminated among the students and the general public. Only then can more and more people come forward to donate blood. This will help reduce the problem of inadequate supply of blood in our country.

SOME DO’s AND DON’Ts FOR THE BLOOD DONORS

1. The blood donors should have a sound sleep in the previous night. Spending the night without sleep or travelling long distances prior to donating blood will have adverse effect on the person’s body and mind.

2. At the time of donating blood, the donor should not fast. The donor should have proper nutritious food, and should not have sleeplessness, fatigue and depression at the time of donating blood. In a few hours after donating blood, the person can resume his or her day to day activities.

3. It is always better to take 300 to 500 ml liquid food after donating blood. Dehydration can be avoided by consuming liquid food equal to the amount of blood donated. On the day of donating blood, the donors should consume more and more water, fruit juice etc. There is no need for any medication or rest.

4. Blood donors, at the time of donating blood, should not take any antibiotic drugs.

5. Those who suffer from cold, cough and fever are advised not to donate blood.

6. Those who donate blood for the first time should avoid any rigorous physical exertions.

7. One should not smoke for at least 30 minutes after donating blood.

8. Immediately after donating blood the donor should not climb the stairs nor should he/she do any rigorous physical work.

9. Take rest for about 10 minutes after donating blood. Take liquid food for about four hours after donating blood.

10. If the blood oozes where the needle is pricked, hold the spot pressed for about 3 minutes. It should be covered with bandages when bleeding stops. The bandage can be removed after a few hours.

11. If you experience dizziness or blackout, sit down immediately or lie down with your legs placed at a higher level so that blood circulation in the head is facilitated. Rest for some time, and everything will be alright.

BLOOD GROUPS

Human blood is classified as A, B, AB and O groups. This classification is based on the antigen component in the red blood cells. In addition to this, another Rh antigen is a crucial factor in the further classification of A+ve, A-ve, B+ve, B-ve, AB+ve, AB-ve, O-ve, O+ve . Normally, A+ve and O+ve are commonly found in people. B-ve and AB-ve blood groups are very rare. It is very difficult to collect blood to donate to such persons. Therefore, such cases are identified and their phone numbers are collected. Only when there is need for such blood groups blood will be collected from them.

It was one Karl Landsteiner, an Austrian scientist, who developed in 1901 a method of blood typing and helped show the significance of the Rh (rhesus) factor. June 14th, the day of his birth, has been celebrated world wide as World Blood Donors’ Day. Similarly, in our country October 1st is being celebrated as National Blood Donation Day.

Normally, one in three blood donors is likely to belong to O+ve and A+ve group. In general, one in twelve belongs to B+ve, one in twenty nine belongs to AB+ve, one in fifteen belongs to O-ve and A-ve, one in sixty seven belongs to B-ve, and one in one hundred and sixty seven belongs to AB-ve. Generally, O-ve blood groups are called Universal Donor. It is because when the matching blood is not available in an emergency situation, the patient is given O-ve blood. But in our country only 7% of the population have O-ve blood. In emergency situations when the blood group of the victim (patient) is not known, and in the case of new born babies O-ve blood transfusion is allowed. Thirty five people for every hundred belong to the O (+ve or –ve) blood group. Only 0.4 per cent people have AB blood. AB blood group is called a universal plasma donor. In emergency situations and in the case of new born babies, AB blood plasma is used.

Normally, human blood contains red blood corpuscles, white blood corpuscles, platelet and plasma. But each one’s blood is different from the other person’s blood. As stated earlier, there are eight different blood groups. For this reason, blood samples are analysed and cross matched before blood transfusion.

Based on the A and B components of the red blood cells blood typing (classification) is done.

A group: red cells have ‘A’ antigen, and plasma has ‘B’ antibody.

B group: red cells have ‘B’ antigen, and plasma has ‘A’ antibody.

AB group: red cells have ‘A’ and ‘B’ antigen, and plasma does not have any antibody.

O group: red cells have no antigen, but plasma has ‘A’ and ‘B’ antibodies.

Since ‘AB’ group people have no antibodies in the blood, they can receive blood from the A, B, AB and O blood groups. Therefore, AB+ve blood group is called ‘Universal Receiver’. Similarly, ‘O’ blood group has no antigen in the blood, ‘O’ group blood can be donated to A, B, AB and O blood groups in an emergency. Therefore, the blood donors of O-ve group are called Universal Donors.

Likewise, in addition to A, B antigen, based on Rh antigen Rh+ve and Rh-ve are classified. Usually Rh-ve blood is transfused to Rh-ve group. But, Rh+ve or Rh-ve blood can also be transfused to Rh+ve people. For this reason, O-ve blood is described as Universal Donor, and AB blood is described as Universal Plasma Donor.

In any given population different blood groups are in the following proportion:

O+ve — 39%

O-ve — 1%

A+ve — 27%

A-ve — 0.5%

B+ve — 25%

B-ve — 0.4%

AB+ve — 7%

AB-ve — 0.1%

For the reasons given above it is desirable that everyone should know his or her blood group. It would be difficult for blood transfusion at the time of emergency. It is advisable that people belonging to rare blood group get themselves registered in blood banks. By doing so, the of matching up the blood will be eased.

PEOPLE’S ROLE IN BLOOD DONATION

1. Realizing that blood donation is a social obligation every citizen should voluntarily donate blood.

2. When there is a need for blood among the friends and relatives, identify the donor among the kin and motivate them to donate blood.

3. Identify the blood groups of relatives and the people in the neighbourhood, and workplace, and pass on this information to the nearest blood bank.

4. Honour the blood donors in public and thereby motivate others to donate blood.

5. Popularize the value and importance of blood donation in schools and colleges, in organizations such as youth clubs, religious centres, women’s self help groups, ladies clubs, and other service organizations such as J C Is, Lions, Rotary and Red Cross. Inform the members of the club all that is involved in blood donation, collect the names of the volunteers and pass them on to the nearest blood bank.

6. With the cooperation of your local health centre, and other social organizations arrange programmes such as essay writing, quiz, street play, cultural activities, propaganda in order to popularize blood donation.

By donating blood, and by encouraging blood donation every citizen can contribute his or her share in creating a sound and healthy society.

FUNCTIONS OF BLOOD BANK

Blood bank is like the life bank of society. Every taluk and district should have a blood bank. Like any bank of finance blood banks serve the people in the following ways.

1. Collecting blood from the healthy blood donors.

2. Storing the blood hygienically.

3. Testing the blood for its purity.

4. Ascertaining the blood classification and matching.

5. Cleansing out the impure blood scientifically.

6. Sorting out the blood according to the types.

7. Donating blood to the needy patients.

8. Organizing blood donation camps periodically and motivating the public to donate blood.

9. Registering the name, address and telephone numbers of the blood donors, more particularly of those who belong to rare blood groups in case of emergency.

COME ON FRIENDS. LET’S DONATE BLOOD

Here are some slogans. Get encouraged and come forward to donate blood.

1. Every blood donor is a hero.

2. Tears of a mother cannot save her child, but your blood can.

3. Blood donation will cost you nothing, but it can save a life.

4. Blood donation is the greatest of all donations. There is no bigger donation than blood donation.

5. The blood donor of today may be the recipient of tomorrow.

6. Donate blood, save life.

7. To donate blood you do not need extra strength or extra power. All that you need is a large heart.

8. Share a little. Care a little. Donate blood.

9. Blood is meant to circulate. Pass it around and save life.

10. You do not have to be a doctor to save a life. Your blood can save life.

CONCLUSION

Blood donation is the greatest of all donations. Everyone has to donate blood 4 or 5 times in one’s lifetime. A healthy person by donating blood regularly can have sound health. This is not an exaggeration. Healthy men can donate blood 3 or 4 times a year, and healthy women can donate blood 2 or 3 times a year. Only 70% of our country’s blood requirement is met by blood donors. Since blood cannot be produced artificially, it is inevitable that blood has to be received from the donors.

Realizing that blood donation is a social obligation, if everyone donates blood we can certainly solve the problem of shortage of blood. For this reason every blood donor is considered a hero. If everyone donates blood, at least once a year, on one’s birthday or on the wedding anniversary or on any festive occasion, that would be the noblest of all deeds.

Blood has no distinction of caste, religion, and gender. Any person of any caste or religion can donate blood. The colour and composition of the human blood is the same all over the world. Service to humanity is the greatest service. Peace and harmony can be established through humanitarian acts. Those with a special type of blood should register their names with the blood banks and donate blood whenever there is an urgent need for such blood. Those with normal blood should donate blood regularly. In this direction public organizations and clubs such as Lions, JCI’s, Red Cross should strive to bring about an awareness in the public. Also they should strive to eradicate the wrong ideas and myths about blood donation. Blood donation campaigns through street play, visual media and pamphlets can help the movement towards this goal.

It is said that gifts of knowledge, food and blood are the greatest gifts. Blood is like an elixir. There is no substitute for that. It has to be produced only in the human body. In dire need, blood from one’s body is extracted to be donated to the other, only when it matches with the other person’s blood. Therefore, blood donation is called life donation. Every minute there is a need for blood around us. It is not enough if we have healthy blood in our body, we need to have a generous heart to donate blood.

Come on, friends. Let us all unite forgetting our caste, creed, religion, region and sex in propagating universal brotherhood and peace. Our future lies in the peace of the world.

ABOUT AUTHOR : Dr. Muralee Mohan Choontharu

Dr. Muralee Mohan Choontharu is a Consultant Dental and Maxillofacial Surgeon & Implantologist and managing Suraksha Dental Clinic and Trauma-care center Hosangadi, Manjeshwar. He had done his BDS at Govt. Dental College, Bangalore; MDS in MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY at College Of Dental Sciences, Davangere; MOSRCSEd in Oral Surgery from Royal College Of Surgeons, Edinburgh (U.K); DNB in ORAL SURGERY at National Board Of Examination New Delhi; is a Fellow of Pierre Fauchard Academy-India & Nepal; M.B.A in Hospital Management at Shree Devi College of Management, Mangaluru. Presently he is the commandant of Home guards of Dakshina Kannada district.