‘Blood & Hair are the BEST Gifts One can Donate to Needy Cause’- U T Khader at AIHBA Programme

‘Blood & Hair are the BEST Gifts One can Donate to a Needy Cause’- State Speaker & MLA U T Khader at All India Hair & Beauty Association (AIHBA)-Mangaluru Chapter during the Hair and Blood Donation Camp held at Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work, Valencia, Mangaluru. The Camp was organized in association with India Red Cross Society-Mangaluru Chapter, Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work, Mangaluru and Fly High Charitable Trust, Mangaluru.

Mangaluru: Launched in 2021-22, the Mangaluru Chapter of All India Hair and Beauty Association (AIHBA) has members ranging from hair and beauty salons, day spas, hair & beauty product manufacturers and suppliers, associations and training colleges. It has collaborated with OMC, an international beauty organization (the world’s largest organization) with over 60 member countries and over 10 lakh salon owners worldwide.

The goal of AIHBA is to educate the Indian Beauty professional at the International level. The only association which has tax benefits for its sponsors. The only association which trains and certifies the Jury member. It is an association which holds seminars, training sessions and examinations to certify Indian individuals and provides a platform to participate at the International level. AIHBA is associated with ‘Skill India’; ‘ India Skills’; NSDC’; ‘Beauty Wellness’ and ‘Skill Konnect’.

The programme began with an invocation through a prayer song by Beautician Ms Chitra, followed by a welcome address by Ms Mercy Veena D’souza-the president of Mangaluru AIHBA. The Camp was inaugurated by lighting of the traditional lamp by the dignitaries on the dais- Ms Corrine Rasquinha- Founder of NGO White Doves, Mangaluru; Prof Veeneetha K- Registrar and HoD at Roshni Nilaya; Mrs Shashiprabha Kotain- Advocate and Notary; Mrs Sheryl Iona- Director, Fly High Charitable Trust, Mangaluru; joined by Ms Mercy D’souza; Ms Sonia D’Lima-General Secretary, AIHBA and Jagadeesh S-Treasurer, AIHBA. Chief Guest State Speaker and MLA U T Khader joined the programme due to his prior assignment elsewhere.

In her address, Ms Corrine Rasquinha said, ” More than Beauty, Hair is an important part of one’s life and body, especially for women. For a person, who had lost my hair during my chemotherapy when I was diagnosed with Cancer, it was Ms Sony D’Lima who came to help me out with a nice hairdo, and it was a perfect and nice gift. Donating hair for cancer patients is both easy and rewarding and anyone can do so. Our hair that takes so long to grow can be made into a beautiful wig for someone who needs it to maintain a positive body image after her hair is shed due to chemotherapy. And here we have the dedicated and committed members of Mangaluru AIHBA who have come up with a noble project in arranging Hair, along with Blood Donation, which is both essential to people in need”

Prof Veeneetha K- Registrar and HoD at Roshni Nilaya speaking said, ” We at Roshni Nilaya are happy to be associated with AIHBA for this unique programme which is aimed at a good cause, for those who need blood desperately, and those cancer patients who need hair after chemotherapy. Your blood donations are used for patients in need of surgery, cancer treatment and transfusions for blood loss from traumatic injuries. For cancer patients, blood transfusions can act as a resource to implement platelets back into the body after heavy treatments such as chemo or radiation therapy.AIHBA members have done a yeoman’s service in organizing this camp for a good cause and they should be commended”.

Mrs Sheryl Iona- Director, Fly High Charitable Trust, Mangaluru also spoke on the importance of blood and hair donation and complemented AIHBA for their noble project. Five hair wigs were donated to needy persons, and a wheelchair was donated to a differently-abled young boy, who is an inmate at White Doves- and were handed over to them by Speaker U T Khader. Speaking on the occasion, U T Khader said, “A Gift of Blood is a Gift of Life! Blood is a lifeline and its value is only recognized when we need it to save the lives of our near and dear ones. You have the most precious resource of all: the ability to save a life by donating blood! If you’re a blood donor, you’re a hero to someone, somewhere, who received your gracious gift of life. The finest gesture one can make is to save a life by donating Blood. The blood donor of today may be the recipient of tomorrow. And in today’s camp where blood and hair are donated, they are the best gifts one can give”.

The Team of Red Cross Society Mangaluru who was in charge during the blood donation were Praveen Kumar -Camp coordinator; Ms Rakshitha K- Technical Supervisor; Nagabhushan M- Technical Officer; Ms Pratheeksha Poojary- Technical Officer; Ms Shifali Bhandary-Technical Officer; Ganesh-Counsellor; and Deekshith Poojary- Intern. And four who donated their hair were- Ms rhea Monalisa, a IIIrd B Com student at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru; 8-year-old Miss Lyra D’cunha; Ms Lucy Madtha- a nurse by profession working in Saudi; and Ms Ramya BK- a teacher by profession.

Ms Lucy Madtha speaking to Team Mangalorean, “It is my first time donating blood which could be of use to some person desperately needing blood. There are cases of patients dying since their blood type/group is not available. I decided to donate blood because it’s something I can do. It takes very little time, it helps people who need it, and I feel better after I’ve done it. Another reason I donated blood is simply that I’m eligible. You probably are, too. We could eliminate shortages if people come forward to donate blood. It comes down to this: sick and injured people need donated blood. There’s no substitute for it. So be a generous Blood Donor, when you are eligible to give now”

The vote of thanks was delivered by Jagadeesh S-the Treasurer of AIHBA, who also eloquently compered the programme. In conclusion, Blood Donation is a very noble and precious gesture. Human blood is irreplaceable and it is the most precious gift a person can give to the other person. Your gesture of blood donation can save someone’s life. So people should come forward and donate blood willingly. Blood Donation will cost you nothing but it will save a life! The tears of a mother cannot save her Child. But your Blood can.

To the young and healthy it’s no loss. To the sick, it’s the hope of life. Donate Blood to give back life. Blood is meant to circulate. Pass it around. Share a little, care a little – Donate Blood. So why not come forward and donate blood and save a life or lives? Team Mangalorean makes a humble request to our readers on behalf of AIHBA and Fly High Charitable Trust to come forward to donate blood and also hair and help a good cause.

