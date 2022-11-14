Blood Pressure & Diabetes Check-Up to Mark ‘World Diabetes Day’ by Unity Hospital

Mangaluru: World Diabetes Day is the primary global awareness campaign focusing on diabetes mellitus and is held on 14 November each year. It was led by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), and each World Diabetes Day focuses on a theme related to diabetes; type-2 diabetes is a largely preventable and treatable non-communicable disease that is rapidly increasing in numbers worldwide. Type 1 diabetes is not preventable but can be managed with insulin injections. Topics covered have included diabetes and human rights, diabetes and lifestyle, diabetes and obesity, diabetes in the disadvantaged and the vulnerable, and diabetes in children and adolescents. While the campaigns last the whole year, the day itself marks the birthday of Frederick Banting who, along with Charles Best and John Macleod, first conceived the idea which led to the discovery of insulin in 1922.

World Diabetes Day was launched in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation and the World Health Organization (WHO) in response to the rapid rise of diabetes around the world. By 2016, World Diabetes Day was being commemorated by over 230 IDF member associations in more than 160 countries and territories, as well as by other organizations, companies, healthcare professionals, politicians, celebrities, and people living with diabetes and their families. Activities include diabetes screening programmes, radio and television campaigns, sports events and others.

“SNEAKY & SILENT” – are two adjectives health care providers use when talking about type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes develops over time. With type 2 diabetes, your body becomes resistant to insulin or the pancreas is unable to produce the amount of insulin you need to control your blood sugar. Individuals with diabetes have too much glucose or blood sugar in their bloodstream which can negatively affect the whole body, including the cardiovascular system, circulation, eyesight and kidney function. People with type 2 diabetes often have no symptoms at first. Later, as the blood sugar approaches 250-300 Mg/dL (milligrams per deciliter), a person may experience fatigue, weight loss, excessive thirst, constant hunger and frequent urination.

Healthcare professionals say a person can have type 2 diabetes for years without knowing it. You should pay close attention to red flags such as increased urination, increased thirst, blurry vision, slow-healing sores or frequent infections. Several risk factors associated with type 2 diabetes include: Family history; Ethnicity; Older than age 45; High blood pressure; Gestational diabetes; Body mass index above 25 or waist size larger than 40 inches for men and 35 inches for women; and Physically inactive

Diabetes is a major public health issue worldwide that affects young and middle age groups in India nowadays. It is on the rise, affecting both urban and rural populations. On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, Unity Hospital, Falnir, Mangaluru in association with DK Indian Red Cross Society organized a FREE Blood Sugar Test and Diabetes Check-Up on Monday, 14 November 2022 at Kadri Park, Mangaluru from 6 am. Nearly 200 availed of the offer, especially the morning walkers at Kadri Park. Those who had a high risk of BP/Diabetes were educated to control their lifestyle and eating habits and urged to do exercise, especially walking.

Dr Sachidanand Rai- Orthopaedic Surgeon, Unity Hospital; Ashfaq Habeeb- Executive Director, Unity Hospital; Devaraj B- General Manager-Operations, Unity Hospital; Deepak Shetty- Assistant Marketing Manager, Unity Hospital; Prakash Pinto- Laboratory Supervisor, Unity Hospital; CA Shantharam Shetty- Chairman, DK Red Cross Society; Kusumakar- Secretary, DK RCS; Ravindranath- Advisor-DK; RCS; among others were present. The project was initiated and fully supported by Dr C. P. Habeeb Rahman, Chairman & Medical Director, of Unity care and Health Services Pvt. Ltd.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sachidananda Rai- Orthopaedic Surgeon at Unity Hospital said, ” Consider these steps to reduce your risk of developing diabetes: Maintain a healthy weight; Eat well; Be active; Get screened for type 2 diabetes each year Being diagnosed with diabetes can be challenging at first, but with education and support, control is always possible. Understanding how to make healthy food choices, schedule physical activity into your day and monitor blood glucose are strategies that can help you keep your blood sugar numbers under control and avoid complications. If you think you’re at risk for developing diabetes, talk to your primary care provider right away”.

Students of Unity Academy of Education Institute of Nursing Science, Mangaluru helped in the Check-Up process, and also held placards related to diet food, precautions, lifestyle, Diabetes symptoms etc. The people who availed of this Free Service appreciated and thanked the management and organizers of Unity Hospital for their kind gesture.

ABOUT UNITY CARE & HEALTH SERVICES PVT LTD/UNITY HOSPITAL :

