Blue Angels Choir to host ‘Carol of the Bells’- an Online Christmas Carols Singing Contest

Mangaluru: Blue Angels Choir, Mangaluru is hosting ‘Carol of the Bells’, an online Christmas Carols singing Competition. The competition will be held in 4 categories; 4 to 10 years (solo), 10 to 16 years (solo), Above 16 solo and group. Registration is free and it is open to all irrespective of religion. Videos will be uploaded on our YouTube Channel. Last date to send the entries is 22nd December 2020. Winners will be announced on 1st January 2021. There will be a Winner and a Runner in each category, also a Bonus prize for the highest views in each category. Winners will be awarded with cash prizes, gift vouchers and exciting goodies.

ABOUT BLUE ANGELS CHOIR:

Blue Angels Choir came into existence on January 1st 2014. Initially it was called PADUA BLUE ANGELS as most of the singers in the group were from Padua Institutions. The main intention to start this group was to sing in church for various occasions. Later on as years passed by we started to give public performances, perform for music concerts of various Konkani Singers and perform as Micro Bands for the Receptions, Private Gigs & Corporate Events, also leading Tsize worship. Rev. Fr. Michael Santhumayor is the mentor and Denzil Pereira is the co-ordinator of this group.

This group sings in 4 voices, (i.e, Soprano, Tenor, Alto & Bass) which makes this group a Unique and One of its kind. BAC has sung for more than 140 choirs, and has given TV and radio Programs. They have done 20 musical experiments till date and it’s the first group to come up with Konkani Medley. Till now they have released 5 covers on YouTube, and the recent release on YouTube was in Collaboration with Konkani’s Famous singer Prajoth D’sa.

The entries which fulfil the given criteria will be uploaded on Youtube (https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=blue+angels+choir). Interested ones can WhatsApp us to 9743045432 or 8971896313.