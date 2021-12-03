Blue Angels Choir to Release ‘Christmas Carols Medley 2K21” on 5 December

Mangaluru: Christmas is round the corner!!! To bring some good news to all, Blue Angels Choir is all set to release its 9th project; “Christmas Carols Medley 2K21”. The video will be premiering on Sunday the 5th of December 2021 at 11AM (IST) on their YouTube Channel. Don’t forget to click on SET REMINDER to be the first one to watch the video.

This medley consists of songs in languages like Konkani, English, Kannada, Hindi, Latin, Spanish and Malayalam which can be enjoyed by all. The medley consists of Traditional as well as the recent ones: Viewers can set the reminder by clicking the link given below.

The team includes Anisha D’souza, Neel Coelho, Valentino Mascarenhas, Dealle D’souza and Ashel Dsouza on Soprano. Prithuma Monteiro on Alto and Hansel Rego on Bass.

Denzil Pereira, the coordinator of this team has done the vocal Arrangements and sung Tenor. Dolwin Kolalagiri has arranged and produced music. This project has been Mixed and Mastered by Srikanth Srinivas Chennai, and the vocals are recorded by Shinoy V Joseph at CAD Studio, Mangaluru. The video has been shot and edited by Carmel Studio, Bikarnakatte, Mangaluru.