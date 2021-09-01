Spread the love



















B’luru Audi accident: Footage shows victims in high spirits before death struck



Bengaluru: The Karnataka police investigating the accident case involving Audi Q3 which claimed 7 lives including the son of Hosur DMK MLA, have found enough proof of victims celebrating and going on a joy ride, sources said.

The accident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday (1.30 a.m. to 2 a.m.) in Koramangala, Bengaluru. All 7 youngsters including three young women traveling inside the vehicle died.

The Audugodi police investigating the case have collected CCTV footage which clearly shows the victims making purchase of alcohol. The video footage available with the police shows two of the victims coming out of the co-living space in Koramangala and walking into a liquor shop at about 8.40 p.m., according to police sources.

After spending about 10 minutes in the shop, they return with a carry bag and video footage shows them putting it into their hand bag. The investigations have also revealed that all the victims had a party before the joy ride at a friend’s place. The police who have recovered three mobiles from the crime spot are trying to trace the location, sources added.

The police have also collected information on the vehicle being driven in a zigzag manner for fun as roads were empty due to night curfew. Police sources also said that at many junctions police could not stop the vehicle as it was overspeeding.

The vehicle narrowly missed hitting a food delivery boy. The victims were seen standing through the sunroof, enjoying the loud music, the police sources added.

Karuna Sagar P (25), son of DMK MLA Prakash Y; Bindu C (28), a private company employee; Dhanusha M (29) a dentist; Akshay Goel (25), a senior sales associate in private car showroom; Rohit Ladwa (23) working with edtech firm; Ishita Biswas (21), working with an MNC; Uthsav Kumar (25), an accountant, all died on Aug 31 in the accident.

Karuna Sagar was the only one who did not live in Bengaluru and had come to meet Bindu. Dhanusha and Akshay Goel were from Kerala, Rohit Ladwa hailed from Hubballi. Ishita Biswas came from Nagpur and Utsav Kumar was from Haryana.

The vehicle they were in climbed on to the pavement smashing three concrete footpath poles and hit a building housing a private bank on 80 ft wide road, Koramangala.

All the victims came in contact with Karuna Sagar through Bindu. Karunasagar and Bindu had marriage plans. Bindu and others stayed in the same co-living space. Bindu’s family lived in Murugeshpalya and she stayed in a co-living space as it was convenient to commute to work.

Police sources explain that Bindu had got a job in Chennai and before she was to move there, Karuna Sagar wanted to give a send-off party to her. Bindu had invited all her friends to the party and they went on for a joy ride, which ended in such a tragedy.

