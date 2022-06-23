B’luru civic agency draws flak as roads wither soon after Rs 23 cr repair work ahead of PM’s visit

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which drew flak from the public for spending Rs 23 crore for the facelift of 14 km roads in Bengaluru ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit, is again finding itself on a spot.

The asphalted roads are wearing out at many locations and in some parts the roads are even caving in, exposing the public to danger. People of the surrounding areas of this stretch of roads, who were happy feeling that their hiatus with potholes was over, are now disappointed again.

The authorities have developed Kengeri to Kommaghatta (7 km), Mysuru Road (0.15 km), a stretch after Hebbal flyover (2.4 km), Tumakuru Road (0.90 km) and roads in Bengaluru University campus (3.6 km). The BBMP also repaired maidans, fixed street lights, painted roads and kerbs.

The work was done on war footing amid rains. However, though the roads could hold till Prime Minister Modi’s visit, the public started complaining about potholes coming up on these roads and at some points jelly stones surfacing.

A stretch of road, asphalted as part of Rs 23 crore road works, the Jnanabharathi Main Road was repaired at a cost of Rs 6 crore and Modi travelled on this stretch on Monday. After a spell of overnight rain, this stretch of the road caved in.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath stated that at some points the asphalted road was damaged only due to heavy rainfall and it was not fair to say that the entire stretch of repaired road was damaged.

Ravindra P.N., the Special Commissioner (Projects) has stated that asphalting roads is part of protocol ahead of the PM’s visit. The civic agency has so far fixed 14,500 potholes in the city. “Another 1,500 potholes will be fixed soon and rains are delaying the work,” he maintained.

The pathetic condition of the roads in the city have been a major concern among the vehicle riders in Bengaluru. The issue has been raised by many prominent personalities, including Biocon Chief Kiran Majumdar-Shaw. The Karnataka High Court also warned the authorities on multiple occasions to fix the Bengaluru roads.