B’luru couple die after inhaling poisonous gas in washroom

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, a couple was found dead in the washroom of their house here, police said on Monday.

The preliminary investigation has suggested that the couple may have inhaled poisonous gas released by the geyser in the washroom.

The deceased were identified as Chandrashekar from Chamarajanagar district and Sudha Rani from Belagavi district. The incident took place in the Tarabanahalli village in Yelahanka taluk of Bengaluru. Both worked at a star hotel near the Bengaluru International Airport.

According to police, the couple were spending some time together before their marriage. The locals have told police that the couple were in a live-in relationship.

The victims had closed windows and door of the washroom and succumbed after inhaling carbon monoxide from the geyser, said the police.

The incident came to light a day after their death. The hotel staff came in search of them on Sunday noon, and when no response came from inside the victim’s house, called the police.

The police had to break open the door, and later found the bodies lying in the washroom.

