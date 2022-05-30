B’luru logs over 200 Covid cases after 88 days



Bengaluru: For the first time in 88 days, Bengaluru has reported more than 200 Covid-19 cases in just 24 hours, raising concerns among health authorities.

According to the Karnataka Health Department, the state capital registered a total of 232 cases, while the positivity rate has also increased to 1.20 per cent.

The last time Bengaluru breached the 200 cases mark was on March 3 with 239 infections.

Currently, there are 1,943 active Covid cases in the city and majority of them are being treated at home.

There were no new containment zones declared in the last 24 hours. The city has five containment presently and a total of 12,930 Covid tests were conducted on Sunday.

In the same period, the state registered a total of 241 new Covid cases. For the 11th consecutive day, no deaths were reported.

The total number of active cases in the state has gone up to 2,041 and the positivity rate stood at 0.95 per cent. Some 18,000 tests were conducted across Karnataka on Sunday.