B’luru MNC employee alleges harassment by live-in partner



Bengaluru: A woman employed with an MNC in Bengaluru has lodged a complaint against her live-in partner for harassment, police said on Thursday.

The complaint was lodged with the Girinagar police station and a probe is currently underway.

The accused has been identified as Rafeeq Badshah.

According to the police, the woman has alleged that the accused pretended to be a Hindu man on Facebook and said his name was ‘Guruprasad’.

He befriended her and they soon developed a relationship and moved in together.

The woman found out about his identity later and also discovered that he was an auto driver, the police said.

But she continued to be in the relationship.

However, the accused started harassing her and unable to bear it any longer, she moved back to her parents’ place.

The woman has also urged for legal action against the accused, the police added.

