B’luru police arrest 4 within hours of Assam police tweeting sexual assault video



Bengaluru: Within hours of Assam police posting a video showing a young girl being sexually tortured and assaulted by five men that went viral, the Bengaluru police on Thursday nabbed four persons in connection with the case, claiming that all of them were Bangaldeshis.

The police at Ramamurthy Nagar said in a statement that the video was shot around 10 days ago, and the five men, believed to be Bangaladeshis, were involved in an international human trafficking racket.

While the police have not revealed their names yet, an officer said that that all the four accused had brutally assaulted the 21-year-old woman after raping her.

