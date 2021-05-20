Spread the love



















B’luru police bust fake Covid certificate racket, arrest 2 doctors



Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police on Thursday arrested four persons, including two doctors working with the Primary Health Centre (PHC), for allegedly running a racket of issuing fake Covid certificates and black-marketing antiviral drug Remdesivir in the city, the police said.

According to the police, two of the accused persons have been identified as B. Shekhar (25) and Prajwala, who worked as medical officer and doctor, respectively, at the Primary Health Centre in Chamarajpet in the city.

The two other accused have been identified as Kishore G (22) and Mohan Y (2

