B’luru Police nab biker who misbehaved with woman cyclists



Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police have arrested a motorcyclist who has been accused of misbehaving with women cyclists here, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Gangadhar, a food delivery agent. The accused, a resident of Peenya, misbehaved with women cyclists while speed driving past them, leaving the victims stunned.

Separate complaints were filed in Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru city in this regard.

In one such case, the woman cyclist said the accused, who came on bike, hit her from behind early in the morning of July 3.

The woman cyclist had also told police that on May 25 also, the accused had touched her inappropriately near Mekhri Circle and showed his middle finger. The incident on July 3 happened at a place on the New BEL Road, which is located 500 meters away from the jurisdictional police station.

The accused biker had targeted another woman cyclist near the Cauvery Junction Underpass in the limits of Sadashivanagar police station. The victim had also lodged a separate police complaint stating that she had also gone through a similar experience. Investigations showed that the accused also behaved inappropriately with a woman who was taking a stroll.

The women cyclists, who lodged the complaints, were not able to identify the biker or note down the registration number of the bike. The only thing that they noticed was that the biker carried a food delivery bag on the backside of the vehicle.

The police obtained details from the victims and launched a hunt for the accused. The police also gathered evidence through CCTV footage.

The accused hailed from Karantaka’s Yadgir district and worked as a food delivery boy. Further investigation is on.