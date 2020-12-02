Spread the love



















B’luru police open fire on notorious robber to arrest him



Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have opened fire on a robber who tried to assault a police constable with a knife.

According to the police, the robber has been identified as Allhabhaksh aka Anbu, a resident of Coolienagar in Bengaluru.

The police said on Tuesday Anbu is part of a three member robber gang and is known for his impulsive and rash behaviour.

“He is involved in 10 robberies in as many days. His modus operandi is very menacing. He uses an iron rod to hit on his victim’s head or on nape after which he snatches away their belongings before fleeing from the scene,” the police said.

The police added that Anbu attacked a lorry driver who had come to unload tender coconuts to Bengaluru last week.

“On November 25, a lorry driver Siddaraju, after unloading tender coconuts, stopped on Laggere ring road to relieve himself as well as to drink tender coconut, Anbu seeing him alone, rode on a two wheeler with his accomplice, hit Siddaraju with a iron rod on his head and stabbed him on his left hand as well as on his right side of the chest before fleeing with Rs 30,000 cash and mobile phone from him,” a police officer said.

After registering a complaint about this, the police first picked up his gang member – Anwar – who gave complete details not only about Anbu’s modus operandi but also his hideout in Coolienagar.

“When we reached there, Anbu was in the process of changing his hideout, he attacked our police constable, Ahishek, with a knife, who is part of the search team,” the police explained.

At this juncture, the police sub-inspector, Jogannanavar first fired in the air to warn him but when Anbu continued to be aggressive, then Jogannanavar fired on his right knee to immobilise him, the police note said.

The police added they have succeeded in arresting Anbu and Anwar while they are yet to trace Abloo who is the third member of the gang.

This gang has operated in multiple station limits – RMC Yard, Mahalakshmi Layout, Subramnyanagar, Rajajinagar besides Nandini Layout police limits. All these police limits share common boundaries. Among all these station limits at least 10 robbery cases are booked so far.

The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.