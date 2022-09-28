B’luru Tech park encroachment case: K’taka HC stays Lokayukta probe



Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has issued a stay order on the investigation launched by the Lokayukta in connection with the encroachment removal drive at M/s Bagmane Development Private Limited, known as Bagmane Tech Park in Bengaluru.

The Lokayukta had taken up the investigation based on the complaint filed by Bagmane Tech Park.

The bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe looked into the petition filed by the founder of Samaja Parivarthana Samudaya, S R Hiremath questioning the investigation process by the Lokayukta in this regard.

The bench issued notices to the Karnataka Lokayukta, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Civic Administration Department and Bagmane Development Private Limited in connection with the case.

The petitioner Hiremath contended that the Lokayukta, as an institution, must strive towards eradication of corruption in the state. But, with regard to the Bagmane Tech Park, it has intervened and directed not to remove the encroachments.

He contended that the Lokayukta has issued orders overstepping its jurisdiction. This process has questioned the judicial powers of the court, he stressed.

The BBMP which came under fire following the collapse of infrastructure in the IT capital after the rains has begun an encroachment removal drive in the rain affected parts of the city.

Bagmane Development Private Limited, the tech park which houses major IT companies, approached the Lokayukta by filing a complaint on September 11. It contended that it feared removal of the compound of the tech park and also the stones laid by the BBMP.

The Lokayukta taking up the investigation has ordered no encroachment removal from the premises of Bagmane Tech Park. In case of removal there was a possibility of water-logging in the adjacent areas.

The petition stated that there is no legal provision for the Lokayukta to issue such orders and pleaded before the court to quash the process by the Lokayukta regarding the encroachment removal. The bench asked the counsel for the tech park to file objections regarding the petition.

Like this: Like Loading...