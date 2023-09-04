B’luru Tech Summit 2023: Siddaramaiah releases brochure

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday released the brochure of the prestigious Bengaluru Tech Summit and interacted with the industrialists here.

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, Minister for IT and BT, RDPR Priyank Kharge, IT Sector Vision Group President and Co-founder and Executive Vice-Chairman Infosys, Kris Gopalakrishnan, BT Sector Vision Group President and Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and other dignitaries were present.

Priyank Kharge, the Minister for Rural Development, and Panchayat Raj, IT and BT, had announced that the 26th edition of the Summit is set to surpass all expectations with an unparalleled scale and an unprecedented level of global participation.

“This summit is an extraordinary event that will redefine the boundaries of technology and innovation is scheduled to take place at the Bangalore Palace from Nov 29 to December 1,” he had stated.

Over 200 global technology leaders take the stage to share their invaluable insights at BTS 2023. GIA Partner Countries to host 16 engaging sessions and witness representations from Australia, France, Israel, Japan, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. This year’s India-US Tech Conclave’s 3rd Edition will focus on the advancements in emerging technologies, particularly in IT and health tech, the official release had stated.

Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka and Software Technology Parks of India, the organisers are likely to make an important announcement in Bengaluru on Monday.

