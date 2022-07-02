B’luru to become city with amenities of int’l standards: K’taka CM



Bengaluru: Setting his eyes on the upcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) polls, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said “we have resolved to develop Bengaluru into a city with amenities of international standards and we are committed to make it a reality”.

The Chief Minister said this while speaking at a programme to celebrate the 513th birth anniversary of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda — the founder of Bengaluru. He also distributed scholarships for school children during the event that was jointly organised by PSR Builders, Grassroot and ABSS.

As per the Supreme Court orders, the polls to BBMP are likely to be conducted in October. The elections are going to be a semi-final to the state assembly polls that would be held in 2023. Winning Bengaluru City Corporation is deemed to be a prestigious matter for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bengaluru, had highlighted his resolve to solve the city’s traffic woes.

“Our government is committed for the comprehensive development of Bengaluru. Works on Rs 6,000 crore Nagarothana projects have started. About Rs 1,600 crore has been provided for development of stormwater drains.

“The Prime Minister recently laid the foundation stone for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail project. Tenders have been invited for the Peripheral Ring Road. Work will start this year itself. The Metro is being extended. Many beautification works have been taken up in the city and greater emphasis is being given for improving the infrastructure of the city,” Bommai said.

He attributed the current civic woes of the city to the failure of the previous governments to take up underground drain works, development of roads and Cauvery water supply works in many parts of the city.

“It is a big challenge before us now. We have accepted the challenge and the work is going on at a rapid pace. We will develop Bengaluru as a beautiful city in the coming days,” Bommai said.

Referring to traffic congestion, he said that measures are being taken to ease the traffic flow. “Satellite towns would be developed to decongest Bengaluru,” the Chief Minister said.