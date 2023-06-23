B’luru toddler attack case: Police to take action against preschool

The Bengaluru police are initiating strict action against a preschool for negligence which resulted in a brutal attack on a toddler by another in a classroom.



The disturbing video has raised concerns among parents and shocked society.

Subramanyapura police, who are investigating the case after being directed by the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, stated that the juvenile case can’t be initiated against the attacking kid as he is just three years old.

The action will be taken against the preschool for negligence and the kid who attacked would be advised for counselling, police said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the parents of the two-year-old girl have refused to file a police complaint regarding the incident. The police are now consulting the legal experts and senior police officers over taking action as it involves children of tender age. The police have visited the preschool and conducted the inspection.

The police have collected the details from the staff of the administration and management of Tenderfoot Montessori located in Chikkalasandra in Bengaluru. The disturbing video of the duration of five minutes surfaced in public domain raising concerns.

The video shows that when the attender goes out of the classroom with a kid, the boy repeatedly attacks the girl child. The video shows the boy biting and kicking her in the presence of many children. Even as the helpless kid tries to defend, the boy does not give her any chance and even sits on her and continues to rain blows.

The video which has the voice of the mother of the girl child who was attacked shows the mother seeing her child being attacked brutally breaking down and sobbing. The parents have questioned the management over absence of an attender in the classroom for five minutes and toddlers are left to themselves.

