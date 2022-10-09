B’luru wakes up to cloudy day, most K’taka dists to receive showers till Oct 11



Bengaluru: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall across Karnataka from Sunday till Oct 11. Meanwhile, the state capital Bengaluru woke up to cloudy weather on a weekend.

The predictions say that rains are going to lash in coastal Karnataka, north interior and south interior districts. Heavy and thunderous rainfall is expected in all areas.

A yellow alert has been given for the north Karnataka districts of Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Koppal, Yadgir and Vijayapura districts on Oct 11.

Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Davanagere and Chitradurga districts are likely to receive heavy rains on Sunday.

The people have been told to take all necessary precautions.

