B’luru women arrested for mowing down bike rider, says pressed accelerator instead of brake

Karnataka Police have arrested the woman, who mowed down a bike rider in Bengaluru with her car. During the investigation, the accused woman told police that she applied accelerator instead of the brakes, which cost a life, police said on Wednesday.



The car driver has been identified as Shubha, a middle aged woman from Bengaluru. The Peenya Traffic police have arrested the accused and taken up the investigation.

The horrifying video of the incident has gone viral on social media and people are expressing their concern over the loss of life due to the utter negligence of the driver.

The incident took place near Bagalagunte Junction on busy Hesaraghatta Main Road on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Babu.

Babu was travelling on bike with his son Vedanth. He was travelling slowly as the vehicles on the road were taking a right turn. The accused woman, who was driving the car, rammed the bike from behind and ran over the bike.

Sanjay Babu, the bike rider died and his son Vedhanth is being treated at the hospital. Investigation is on.

