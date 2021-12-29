Bluru’s First Rider to Reach 4 Corners of India in 120 Days Covering 23K Kms on Bike Narrates His Odyssey

Bengaluru’s First Rider Shajeeb S from Bengaluru who is a Civil Engineer mainly working on Lake projects, to Reach 4 Corners of India in 120 Days Covering 23,000 Kms on Bike Narrates His Odyssey. Shajeeb did his engineering at Mangalore Institute of Technology And Engineering (MITE)-Moodabidri, and that’s where he started his liking for motorbike rides and exploring nature. Syed Muzzamil hailing from Mangaluru, who did hsi Hotel management studies at Alva’s College-Moodbidri was also a part of this expedition.

Mangaluru: While many youngsters wasted their time on unwanted activities, many who got into drugs and mental problems during the pandemic, here we have a youngster from Bengaluru, who became the FIRST motorbike rider to reach the FOUR Corners of India in 120 days and covering 23,000 kilometers, and that’s a RECORD that Bengalureans should be proud of Shajeeb S. He had completed his engineering from MITE in 2014-2018, and later did his MBA from Amity University-Mumbai. Presently he is a project manager at Associate Builders which is mainl\y focused on Lake Rejuvenation in Bengaluru City. And that’s the reason Shajeeb has dedicated his ride with a social message -“SAVE LAKES-SAVE ENVIRONMENT”!

It was a team of four riders on 4 motorcycles under the age of 30 who decided to go on this long journey and finally had their mission accomplished. Journey to the ends of India on Motorcycles, where Syed Muzzamil hailing from Mangaluru, Shajeeb S from Bengaluru, Sundar Raj also from Bengaluru and Rohan Singh Rajput of Prayagraj) set out on a cross-country adventure that only a few could achieve. Their Inspiring journey speaks volumes to what true motorcycling passion is.

Shajeeb S, who started his journey on Independence day-15 August 2021 has covered border-line four corners of India with 22 states, 4 U.T’s and 23,475+ kms in 120 days; Sundar Raj and Syed Muzzamil have both covered 11 states, 3 U.T’s and 11,000+ kms in 64 days, Rohan Singh Rajput has covered 5 states, 3 U.T’s and 6000+ kms.

L-R : Shajeeb S, Rohan Singh, Sunder Raj and Syed Muzzamil

From riding on a bright sunny day to incessant weather conditions of rain, snow and the scorching heat these four motorcyclists had to endure and embrace on some of the toughest roads/terrains in the world. India’s Border Road Organization is popularly known to put together remarkably good roadways although the dangers of off-road, riding steep cliffs are inevitable. Improvising and adapting to troubles with the motorcycles, food shortage and essentials is what they have learnt on those terrains. The overwhelming cold of -5 to -25 to which these riders had to endure while riding day/night relentlessly to get to where they seek. A stable motorcycle/body is merely enough to accomplish such a journey but also a stable mind to keep going. Lastly a quote from the riders themselves-“History often looks at what was made, failing to realize we are making history”!

Narrating his odyssey to Team Mangalorean Shajeeb said, ” It all started with a vision to visit four corners of India. Ever since I had a map of India at home, I used to look at it and study it. Later there came a thought: why can’t I visit all 4 corners of India! In July I decided that I want to visit these places which are at the extreme ends of india! Like South (Kanyakumari); East (Kibithoo); North (Thang) and West (Koteshwar). I have been traveling for 7+ years and have completed many solo expeditions earlier! But solo journeys across the country during the past 2nd lockdown was a real challenge!”

“Family support was there from the beginning! If not for them, I couldn’t have completed this journey! My motivation was from Deepak Kamath who is a Bengaluru based biker and is considered to be a legend in Indian travel, and the thought, which tells me I’m not supposed to be a person who is born in a city, studied, got married, and died in that city! Life is supposed to be explored!”

“As per the Road challenge, there were few states with travel restrictions to enter like Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. And in this journey, I was fortunate to ride my bike on all terrains of India. I.e, Good roads like Tamil Nadu; Broken roads like Arunachal Pradesh kibithoo; Mountain roads like Uttarakhand and Ladakh; Dusty roads like Ladhak; Roads covered by fresh snow in Ladakh; Roads covered with black ice in Ladakh; Sands of Thar desert in Rajasthan; and White salt desert of Gujarat. And finally wet soils of western ghats of Kudremukh”.

“Each day has been a new learning experience and made good memories of people, culture, adventures, and nature’s beauty. This trip is my lifetime achievement! This trip consists of many memories, challenges, adventures and what not! Started on15th August 2021, I ended the 1st corner of India (south-Kanyakumari) on 18th Aug 21. Then took the eastern coast towards the easternmost point! My 2nd corner (East- Kibithoo, Arunachal Pradesh) ended on 15th September 21. Later I moved towards Meghalaya and UP and met my two frnds (Sundar Raju and Syed Muzzammil) at Agra on Sept 28th, following days we met (Rohan Singh) in Delhi. My 3rd corner (North- Thang village, northern most of India ended on 19th October 2021”

“Later we went through Punjab-Amritsar and I took another direction from these guys. I went to Rajasthan and reached Koteshwar – and finally my 4th corner (western most part of India) ended on 19th November-I then wanted to join all these 4 corners of india as one! So I again reached back to Kanyakumari riding along the western coast and reached the 1st corner on 10th December. After a long journey I finally reached my hometown-Bengaluru on 12th December 2021”.

Shajeeb’s message to the young generation would be -“If you can dream it, you can definitely achieve it! Success happens twice in a person’s life! Once in his head and the next with commitment and hard work happens in reality! Thoughts become things!!!

Travel route of Sundar Raj and Syed Muzzamil who started on September 15th 2021 from Bangalore > Mangalore > Pune > Indore > Agra > New Delhi > Haryana > Dehradun > Kullu & Manali > Ladakh > Jammu & Kashmir > Amritsar > Jaipur > Surat > Pune > Bangalore, which ended on 18 November 2021, a total of 11,000 kms. While Rohan Singh started on 22nd September covering 6050kms and hsi journey ending on 10th November covering 6 states and 2 UT’s. The motorbikes used by these riders were- KTM 390 Adventure by Shajeeb; Yamaha R3 by Sunder raj; KTM RC 200 by Syed M; and Hero Honda XPulse 200 by Rohan Singh.

Team Mangalorean congratulates Shajeeb S on his greatest achievement, and also congratulates the other three riders for their daring journey.