BNI-Mangaluru to Organize ‘Karavali Expo-2021’ a Virtual Business Exhibition Aug 20-22

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mnagaluru Press Club, Ganesh Sharma – Executive Director – BNI Mangaluru said, ” BNI Mangaluru will be organizing the “KARAVALI EXPO 2021” a virtual business Exhibition from Friday 20th August to Sunday 22nd August 2021. The Title Sponsor for the Karavali expo is S.L. Shet Jewellers & Diamond House, KS Rao Road, Mangalore and Co-Sponsored by Royce uPVC Doors & Windows, Koteshwar and Sri Vinayaka Furnitures, Garodi, Mangaluru. BNI is the world’s leading business referral organization with over 284,000 Members in over 10,300 BNI Chapters worldwide. In 2020 alone, BNI Members shared over 11.5 million valuable new client referrals and generated over $16.2B (USD) in revenue”

Sharma further said, “BNI Mangaluru started its operation in Dakshina Kannada in 2018. 185+ Business men/Women / Entrepreneurs are a part of four chapters of BNI Mangaluru to grow their business. In this challenging pandemic time BNI Mangaluru is organizing this virtual expo where 120+ businesses are exhibiting their products and services. This will help consumers across Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, North Kerala, Kodagu and other parts of India and world to engage with quality business for their immediate needs and future needs”.

Also speaking during the press meet, Arun Pai-the Partner of Anupam advertisers & Printers and Regional Trainer – BNI Mangaluru said, “Karavali Expo will be Inaugurated on 20th August 2021 at 7:30PM by MAC Srinivasan, President of BNI APAC & MFAS and Murali Srinivasan, District Director of BNI India and Ganesha n Sharma, Executive Director BNI Mangalore and along with other committee members and BNI Mangalore Directors & Ambassadors. On Saturday 21st August 2021 at 7pm to 8pm .A Success Talk by Satya Shankar, Managing Director of Megha Fruit Processing Pvt, Ltd, Puttur is also organized “

Pai further said, “On Sunday 22nd August 2021 at 11am to 12noon, a Panel Discussion on Branding and Marketing by two eminent Industry leaders Sanjay Arora, Nagpur and Mr.Gagan Kappor, New Delhi has been organized. Rotary club, Lions Club, JCI, KCCI-Mangaluru, Kanara Small Industries Association(KSIA), Young Indians, Canara club, Pilikula Golf Club have accepted our invitation to participate as Guest Participants and showcasing their organization in the virtual expo.

Sunil Dath Pai – Real Estate Consultant – Chairman of Karavali Expo, Regional Launch Ambassador – BNI Mangaluru; Mahesh Kamath – Civil Contractor – Mahesh Engineering – Support Ambassador – BNI Mangaluru; and Praveen Udupi – Owner A1 Logics – which is into software development and online expo specialist were on the dais during the press meet.

