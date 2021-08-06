Spread the love



















Boat capsizes off Ullal coast 9 people rescued, 1 fisherman missing

Mangaluru: A boat which had ventured into deep sea fishing capsized off the Ullal coast here on Thursday.

Coast guard officials said one fishermen on board the boat is still missing while nine others were rescued by fishermen from another boat.

The boat which is owned by a person from Ullal is suspected to have collided against the

wreckage of a barge that had capsized four years ago.

Search is on for the missing fisherman.

