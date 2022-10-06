Boat with migrants sinks in Greece



Athens: A boat carrying refugees and migrants crashed onto rocks off the island of Kythira in southern Greece and a rescue operation was underway, Greece’s Coast Guard said.

Passengers who alerted authorities shortly before the crash said on Wednesday that there were nearly 95 people on board, according to a statement from the Coast Guard as quoted by Xinhua news agency reported.

Seven people have been rescued so far, while strong winds reaching 8 on the Beaufort scale were blowing in the area, said the statement.

