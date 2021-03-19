Spread the love



















Bob Odenkirk-starrer ‘Nobody’ in theatres on April 9



Mumbai:The action-thriller “Nobody”, starring Emmy-winning actor Bob Odenkirk, is set to release theatrically in India on April 9, it was confirmed on Thursday.

The date was confirmed by NBCUniversal as their first theatrical release in 2021, post the Covid pandemic.

“Nobody” is written by Derek Kolstad, who in the past has written projects such as the “John Wick” franchise, and “The Falcon And The Winter Soldier” among others.

The film directed by Ilya Naishuller will be released in English and dubbed in Hindi.

“Nobody” tells the tale of a bystander named Hutch, who intervenes to help a woman being harassed by a group of men and eventually becomes the target of a vengeful drug lord.