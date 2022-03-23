Bodies found in Delhi drain, one arrested



New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested one person in connection with the case of murder of two people, whose bodies were found in a drain near the India International Centre in the national capital, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Atik (24), a resident of Trilokpuri in east Delhi while the deceased were identified as Khurshid, 31, and Sajjad, 34, both residents of district Araria in Bihar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, Amrutha Guguloth said that they had received a PCR call at 6.17 p.m. on Tuesday stating that two dead bodies were lying in a drain outside the India International Centre, Lodhi Estate.

“As the police reached the spot, the relatives of the deceased people were already there, who also identified the bodies,” the DCP said.

Accordingly the police registered an FIR under section 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code.

Guguloth said that soon after the incident came to light the police swung into action and started probing the matter.

“We examined all the CCTV cameras in the area. As per our preliminary investigation, the accused person Atik’s involvement in the said crime has came to the fore and we arrested him,” the official said.

The arrested accused Atik has been previously found involved in a case of Arms Act registered at Sarita Vihar police station. The police said one of the deceased, Khurshid, also had a previous involvement in a theft case.