Spread the love



















Bodies of 2 kids recovered from well in Telangana



Hyderabad: Bodies of two children were recovered from a well in Telangana’s Medak district on Tuesday, police said.

The well is located near Dadaepalli village.

The police identified the deceased as Rishvant (four) and Rakshitha (two).

Police with the help of the rescue workers were searching if there was any other body in the well.

A police officer said they were searching for Ranjita (25), the mother of the two children who is also missing.

The villagers suspect that Ranjita’s husband Raju killed her and the two children.

They told police that he had married another woman and used to frequently fight with Ranjita.

Police picked up Raju and were questioning him.

Like this: Like Loading...