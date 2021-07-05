Spread the love



















Bodies of fishermen missing in Arabian sea recovered

Kasaragod: The Coastal Police on Monday recovered bodies of the three fishermen who were missing after a fishing boat capsized off Kasaragod coast on Sunday.

Police sources identified the deceased as Karthik, Ratgeesh and Sandeep, all from Kizhoor near here.

The boat with seven fishermen on board capsized in the Arabian sea off Kizhoor coast near here.

Four fishermen managed to swim to the shore hours after the mishap.

