Body of 18-Year-Old Youth who Jumped off Bridge in Kundapur Found

Kundapur: The body of 18-year-old youth who was disappointed with his marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), and attempted suicide on September 8, by jumping off the Bridge at Sangam near Kundapur was found on September 9.

The deceased has been identified as Sayish Shetty (18), son of Raghuveer Shetty, a resident of JLB Road Vaderhobli, Kundapur.

On Thursday afternoon, Sayish came to the Herikudru Bridge on his Bicycle. He then kept his Bicycle and Mobile on the bridge and jumped into the river. Locals who noticed it rushed to stop him but failed.

Sayish completed his PUC studies in Shimoga and was brilliant in his studies. Recently he appeared for NEET and expected good marks. On September 8 the NEET results were announced and while checking the marks he was disappointed as the marks were not enough to get a seat for further studies.

Locals who noticed a man jum ping off the bridge into the river informed the police. The rescue team and police reached the spot and started the search operations.

On September 9 morning, the body of Sayish was found on the Seashore in Kundapur. The Body has been sent for post-mortem.

A case has been registered in the Kundapur Police Station.

