Body of a 38-year-old Kerala Man found in Swimming Pool at a Star Hotel in City

Mangaluru: As per police reports, on Monday, 11th September 2023, an intimation was received in the South PS, that a dead body had been found in the swimming pool of a prestigious hotel located on Falnir Road in Mangaluru.

On reaching the spot immediately and verifying the facts, it was ascertained that the deceased is one Gopu R Nair, age 38 years, resident of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. He is a Bank employee (Union Bank) and was in town to attend a business conference. He checked into the hotel yesterday (Sunday, 10 September) at around 11:00 am. At 4:00 PM, he went swimming and probably under the influence of alcohol, lost control and died while swimming. He was staying alone in the hotel.

However, his body was discovered today (Monday, 11th September) morning by hotel staff. The entire activity has been recorded in hotel CCTV. An empty alcohol has also been found in his room and seized.

A case has been registered in UDR No 75/2023 of South PS and is being investigated accordingly.

