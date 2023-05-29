Body of Businessman’s 33-year-old Son Found in Building Pit

Mysuru: In a shocking incident, the body of a businessman’s son was found in a pit at a building construction site.

The deceased has been identified as Christopher Cherian (35), son of Cherian, owner of Sen Engineering Works, which manufactures tools in the Hebbalu industrial area.

According to the police, the body of Christopher was found in a pit at a building construction site belonging to a doctor.

On May 27 evening, Christopher Cherian had gone for a walk and never returned home. On May 28 afternoon, his body was found in a building construction site. Christopher Cherian was married to Maria last year and the couple has a child.

Three months ago Christopher had met with an accident and had injured his leg. He was unable to walk and was on bed rest. He was worried about his inability to walk. On May 27 evening, Christopher went for a walk and never returned home. Christopher’s body was found in a construction site pit the next day.

Christopher’s parents have lodged a complaint at the Vijayanagara police station demanding a proper investigation into the cause of his death.

The Vijayanagar police are investigating the case.

