Body of Missing Prakash Travels Owner Found on Banks of Sharavati River

Shivamogga: The body of the owner of Prakash Travels, who was missing for three days was found on the Banks of the Sharavati River here on January 24.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash, the owner of Prakash Travels.

According to sources, Prakash was missing since January 21. In this connection, a missing person’s complaint was filed in the Shivamogga police station. Later his car was found near the Pataguppe Bridge, Hosanagara with his mobile phone in the car. The Sivamogga police along with the fire personnel and the locals had started to search for the body of Prakash in the Sharavati river but were not successful.

On January 24, morning his body was found on the banks of the Sharavati River, Hosanagara near the Pataguppe Bridge. The Shivamogga police have retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Prakash owned 40 buses and Prakash Travels is very popular in Shivamogga. Prakash had taken a huge loan to run the travel business. But due to the Corona pandemic and lockdown, he was not able to repay the loan. It is suspected that due to huge debt, Prakash had taken the extreme step.